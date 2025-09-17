Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: On-The-Spot Mop-Up Round Registration Begin Today; Check Details Here

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: On-The-Spot Mop-Up Round Registration Begin Today | File Pic

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi commences an on-the-spot mop-up admission round in physical mode for undergraduate seats that remain open after Mop-up Round 1 today at 5 p.m. An official announcement states that, rather than using CUET results, this round will be decided by Class 12 grades or similar exams. The university made it clear that eligibility will be determined by the program, as stated in the Bulletin of Information (UG) 2025.

Candidates need to make sure their paperwork is current and legitimate. No admission will be given on the basis of a commitment to extend the deadline for providing the necessary paperwork. Only PwBD will be admitted to seats under the Supernumerary Quota, according to the official press release.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Date and time

Registration opens: 5:00 PM, September 17, 2025

Registration closes: 11:59 PM, September 19, 2025

Physical-mode allocations and admissions begin: September 23, 2025

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Important details

- In addition to registration fees, new applicants must register at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000.

- Eligible students are those who have already been accepted into any DU program.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Required documents

Printout of the Invitation Letter

CSAS (UG) Application Form

Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate

Class 10 Marksheet or Date of Birth Certificate

Valid Government-issued ID (Passport, Aadhaar Card, etc.)

Reservation/Category Certificate (if applicable)

Note: All documents must be carried in both original and self-attested copies.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Process for On-the-Spot Mop-Up Round

DU will begin physical-mode admissions and seat allocations from September 23, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will receive an Invitation Letter via email with details of date, time, and venue for reporting.

Invitations will be sent based on merit and seat availability.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: What’s Next for Candidates

Report at the allocated venue on the mentioned date and time.

Seat once allotted is final – no upgrades or withdrawals will be permitted.

Pay the admission fee online immediately at the time of allotment.

If the fee is not paid, the seat will be cancelled and passed on to the next eligible candidate.

For more information, candidates are adivsed to visit the official website.