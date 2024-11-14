Delhi University to Announce DUSU Election Results on November 21

University of Delhi (DU) | File photo

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to announce the results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on November 21, 2024. The results, originally scheduled to be released shortly after the elections, were delayed due to a defacement issue caused by the extensive posting of campaign materials across public spaces.

Suspension of result announcement

Following this, the Delhi High Court intervened and suspended the result announcement until the defacement problem was addressed. However, on Monday, the court lifted the suspension, allowing the counting process to proceed. The results are now expected to be declared by November 26, 2024, or earlier. The DUSU elections were held on September 27, 2024, and the results, initially scheduled for release on September 28, were postponed due to the court’s involvement in resolving the defacement issue.

Counting on November 21

A DU official confirmed that preparations for the counting on November 21 are in full swing, with most of the cleanup work already completed. To ensure transparency, both the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and ballot papers will be unsealed in front of a team from the Election Commission (EC).

The counting will begin at 8:30 AM on November 21 at the DU Conference Centre, with the EC team present to oversee the process. The EVMs, which were used for electing members of DUSU's central panel—including the president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary—were securely stored in the examination department, under 24-hour police surveillance. In addition, the ballot boxes used to select college representatives have been safely secured at each individual college.

The voting process for the central panel positions was conducted using EVMs, while the election of college representatives was done via paper ballots. The security measures around both the EVMs and ballot boxes were put in place to ensure the integrity and safety of the voting process throughout the election period.