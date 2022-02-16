Delhi University students want Hybrid mode for exams



After Delhi University re-opened physical classes, it declared that the exams would also be conducted in offline mode.



It has been announced that the March/April session exams will be conducted in OBE (Open Book Exam) form. Similarly, the exams in May will be conducted in offline mode.



Delhi University students are not pleased with this decision, and most of them started a debate on the social media platform Twitter, creating hashtags like #hybridmodeexamedu2022 and #wewantofflinemode.



While most justify by saying that they have no availability of study material, some say that they have issues with traveling. Mohd Kaif has written on Twitter, saying, "We are not satisfied with the decision of offline exam in may as many students do not live in Delhi and they're not in a condition of shifting."



Another Delhi University student on Twitter, Vishnu Mandal, had a similar say in the matter.



"We want Delhi University 6th sem exam in the hybrid mode because so many students are from out of Delhi and in such a short duration, it is difficult to arrange materials and travel," he said.



Concerning study material, Sunny Singh, said, "students are not getting any class and study material from the University. So, how will we be able to give offline exams in May? We want a hybrid mode exam since the students are very stressed out because of it."



"Please think about us," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:04 PM IST