 Delhi University Students' Union Polls Begin Amid Tight Security; 2.8 Lakh Students Eligible To Vote | Videos
Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday morning amid tight security, with more than 600 police personnel deployed to ensure that the polling goes on smoothly. Students will cast their votes in two shifts -- 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday morning amid tight security, with more than 600 police personnel deployed to ensure that the polling goes on smoothly.

About The Elections

Students will cast their votes in two shifts -- 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

Around 2.8 lakh students are eligible to vote in the elections, the results for which will be declared on September 19.

Of the more than 600 police personnel deployed, 160 are equipped with body cameras. CCTV surveillance is also being done and drones are being used to monitor activities.

At the centre of the contest are three student groups -- the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress-backed NSUI and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance.

The NSUI has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, while the SFI-AISA alliance has nominated Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women.

The ABVP has fielded Aryan Maan from the Department of Library Science.

For the first time in years, college and hostel walls have remained free of posters and graffiti, with the university authorities strictly enforcing anti-defacement rules as per the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

