 Delhi: Kejriwal govt releases Rs 100 crore to DU colleges
PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government today released the first quarter of the budget funds to the colleges that are fully funded by them, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference, she said the Delhi government has always prioritised the education sector and has always allocated the highest amount of funds to it.

"There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government. We allocated ₹ 400 crores for these colleges and the first quarter of the fund of ₹ 100 crores has been released today.

"Our government has always prioritised the education sector and we have always allocated the highest amount of funds for the department during Assembly budgets," Atishi said.

According to the Delhi government, ₹ 361 crore were allocated to these colleges during the Assembly budget in 2022-23, ₹ 308 crore in 2021-22, ₹ 265 crore in 2020-21, ₹ 235 crore in 2019-20, and ₹ 213 crore in 2018-19.

article-image

