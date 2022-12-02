Delhi: Jamia announces holiday on December 4 for this reason

Jamia Millia Islamia |

New Delhi: Jamia Milia Islamia, also known as JMI, has announced a holiday for its student on December 4 due to Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections 2022 on the same date.

The varsity and its offices will remain closed on December 4. The order will also be followed by Jamia's schools and the varsity's library in accordance with Jamia's decision.

"The university and its maintained institutions, departments, centres, offices included Jamia schools and university library shall remain closed on December 4 on account of MCD election 2022," said the official statement by JMI.

Read Also Jamia urges Centre for approval of medical, nursing colleges

The Delhi MCD collections will be conducted across 13,665 polling booths in 250 wards on December 4, 2022.