 AIIMS Delhi Bags Top National Award For Overall Excellence At DHR-ICMR Summit 2025
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has been honoured with the highest national ranking and top award for overall performance and institutional excellence at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025, the hospital said in a statement.

Organised by the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Summit was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Singh Patel on Thursday.

In her address, the minister highlighted India's growing global prominence in health research and innovation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing initiatives such as MedTech Mitra, Rotavac, and the COVID-19 vaccines as milestones of self-reliance and scientific excellence.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of research and innovation reach people at every level of society.

The Overall Performance Excellence (Gold) ranking awarded to AIIMS, Delhi acknowledges its exceptional contributions across multiple dimensions - research output and quality, innovation and translation, public-health impact, capacity building, and extramural collaborations and funding, the hospital statement said.

The institute's sustained record of high-impact publications, translation of laboratory findings into diagnostics and therapeutics, evidence-based contributions to national policies, mentoring of young scientists, and success in securing competitive research grants have collectively positioned it at the forefront of India's biomedical research landscape.

"This national recognition reaffirms AIIMS New Delhi's leadership in seamlessly integrating patient care, teaching, and research, and in converting scientific discovery into tangible public-health outcomes," the statement said.

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas congratulated faculty, researchers, students, and staff on the achievement.

"This national gold ranking is a collective achievement that reflects AIIMS' enduring pursuit of excellence in science, service, and innovation. It is a proud moment for the entire AIIMS community," he said.

AIIMS, Delhi remains steadfast in its mission to advance India's health-research leadership and contribute meaningfully to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, he added.

