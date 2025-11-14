 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Deputy CM, BJP Candidate Vijay Sinha Offers Prayers Ahead Of Vote Counting; Video
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Deputy CM, BJP Candidate Vijay Sinha Offers Prayers Ahead Of Vote Counting; Video

Bihar Deputy CM and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha offered prayers at Ashok Dham temple ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 vote counting. While exit polls favor the NDA, RJD remains confident of victory. Counting is underway across all 243 constituencies, with strict Election Commission protocols ensuring a transparent and smooth process.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Deputy CM, BJP Candidate Vijay Sinha Offers Prayers Ahead Of Vote Counting; Video | ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of the vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha offered prayers at the Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai on Friday.

Sinha is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lakhisarai Assembly seat in the ongoing election. He currently serves as one of two Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, a post he has held since January 2024.

Visuals from the scene, shared by IANS, showed Sinha performing a puja (worship) at the temple. He expressed confidence in the democratic process and the public mandate. His major opponents are Congress' Amresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.

Most exit polls have given the NDA an edge, and the mood seemed upbeat in the alliance camp.

However, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari has expressed strong confidence in the Mahagathbandhan’s performance, declaring that a change of government is imminent.

RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari's Statement

“The time Bihar was waiting for has arrived. We will succeed, I am fully confident. Whatever predictions have been made, today the results will be in our favour. The Nitish government is bidding farewell, its time is over, and the new government of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav is coming…” Tiwari told IANS, asserting that the electorate has voted with clarity and purpose

He said that the mandate will pave the way for Tejashwi Yadav’s government, declaring that the long-awaited moment for Bihar has finally arrived as counting begins.

The stage is set for a crucial day in Bihar as the counting of votes for the Assembly elections begins. With extensive arrangements in place and strict protocols to ensure transparency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is ready to deliver a smooth, credible counting process across the state.

Counting will take place across all 243 Assembly constituencies in the state. According to officials, 243 Returning Officers (ROs) will oversee the process, assisted by 243 Counting Observers, in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised agents. A total of 4,372 counting tables have been set up, each manned by a counting supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer. Over 18,000 counting agents appointed by candidates will monitor the counting process to ensure fairness and transparency.

