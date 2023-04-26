 Delhi govt. to organise mega counselling camp for parents on the issue of malnutrition
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on May 6 will organise a mega counselling camp for parents on the issue of malnutrition amongst children studying in Delhi schools, an official said on Tuesday.

The camp will provide the parents with essential information on nutrition and healthy eating habits to ensure that their children receive a balanced and nutritious diet, the Delhi government said in a statement.

”The event, which is scheduled for May 6, is aimed at addressing the issue of malnutrition among Delhi government school students identified under the ’red zone’,” the statement read.

Education Minister Atishi said, ”Along with providing quality education to every child studying in Delhi government schools, the Kejriwal government is consistently taking steps to ensure the good health of children.” The city government has been making several interventions to overcome malnutrition among children studying in schools run by it, she added.

One such intervention introduced recently was the ’Mini Snack Break’.

The pre-lunch break, scheduled two-and-a-half hours before the designated lunchtime, encourages children to consume nutritious foods.

In the mega camp, the parents will be given guidance on low-cost, high-nutritive value dishes and motivated to continue the practice of scheduling mini snack breaks even during the summer vacation, the officials said.

