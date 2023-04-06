 Delhi: DU students rally against 'harassment' at IP college fest
Delhi: DU students rally against 'harassment' at IP college fest

The protesting students demanded the resignation of the IPCW principal Poonam Kumria, and submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor asking for her dismissal.

IANS
Updated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Students from Delhi University's women college claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest; visuals surfaces

New Delhi: Delhi University students held a rally at the north campus on Thursday demanding justice for victims of alleged harassment during a cultural festival at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW).

The allleged harassment occurred during the fest last week. The protest rally was organised by the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists also participated in it.

The protesting students demanded the resignation of the IPCW principal Poonam Kumria, and submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor asking for her dismissal.

"It should be noted that instead of taking immediate action on the demands of the protesting women students and activists, the DU and IPCW administrations have hitherto been adamant in their apathy," KYS said in a statement.

