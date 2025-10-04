Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support For Safety, Education & Future Of North East Students | X @gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that ensuring the safety, education and future of North East students in the city is her government’s top priority.

Speaking at the 8th North East Students’ Festival (NESt Fest 2025) held at Talkatora Stadium, the CM assured the North East students and youth residing in Delhi that the government stands firmly with them for their safety, education, and future.

She announced that in the coming years, the North East Students’ Festival will be organised on an even grander scale with the support of the Delhi government.

On this occasion, former Army Chief and Governor of Mizoram V.K. Singh, former BJP National Secretary and founder of My Home India Sunil Deodhar, along with other distinguished dignitaries, were also present, a statement said.

Addressing the youths present at the event, the Chief Minister said that the essence of the entire India is contained within the three words “My Home India.”

She praised the rich culture, traditions, and natural beauty of the North Eastern states and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the region is now firmly connected to the mainstream of the nation.

Facilities like roads, railways, airports, colleges, and IITs have now reached the North Eastern states, which were once called the “last end”, she said.

The Chief Minister assured the North East students and youth residing in Delhi that the city is also their own home.

She praised the traditional attire, sarees, and diverse cultural colours of the North Eastern states and said that every state of India is a symbol of its unique beauty and pride.

Indraprastha Dance Festival Inaugurated

In another development, the Delhi Tourism department inaugurated the Indraprastha Dance Festival, a grand confluence of Indian classical dances, at the historic Purana Qila complex.

This three-day festival brings together celebrated artists from across the country, showcasing their extraordinary talent.

Minister Kapil Mishra's Statement

Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said, “One after another, such magnificent cultural programmes are being organised in Delhi. In the past few months alone, the grand celebrations of Navratri, Garba, and Teej have been held, perhaps for the first time on such a large scale in Delhi’s history.”

“Today, Purana Qila stands witness to this dance festival. What we see here is not only glimpses of dance but also the confluence of India’s diverse and rich cultural traditions. This festival is a strong medium to connect future generations with art and culture. I appeal that future events in Delhi should also highlight the hidden facets of our civilisation, traditions, and history,” he said.

