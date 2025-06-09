 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Plants 'Sindoor' Sapling At Govt School In Shalimar Bagh
Gupta said, "Our prime minister had planted a 'sindoor' sapling. I also wanted to do the same. It is as if God heard my prayers. Today morning during a public hearing, some people gifted me a 'sindoor' sapling. I planted it to kickstart the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign 2.0," she said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Plants 'Sindoor' Sapling At Govt School In Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday planted a 'sindoor' sapling at a government school in her Shalimar Bagh constituency as part of a government campaign on planting trees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had planted a 'sindoor' sapling, presented to him by a group of women who had shown remarkable courage during the 1971 war, at his residence on World Environment Day on June 5.

The gesture was seen as a nod to the recent Operation Sindoor.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Statement

Gupta said, "Our prime minister had planted a 'sindoor' sapling. I also wanted to do the same. It is as if God heard my prayers. Today morning during a public hearing, some people gifted me a 'sindoor' sapling. I planted it to kickstart the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign 2.0," she said.

The chief minister thanked Modi and the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

"Our armed forces and Modiji kept the dignity of our sisters. I would like to thank them for launching this operation," she added.

India named its military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack Operation Sindoor as the terrorists had gunned down 26 civilians, all men and mostly tourists, and the devastated wives of several of the victims became the face of the tragedy.

Gupta said the previous AAP government did not plant trees as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Delhi. "The campaign is aimed at protecting our environment. We are launching this campaign," she added.

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, people plant trees in the name of their mothers -- a symbolic gesture to honour the role of mothers in nurturing life and address the pressing need for environmental preservation.

