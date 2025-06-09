 NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule Announced; City Choice Starts June 13, Admit Card On July 31
NEET PG 2025 Exam: The National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) has announced the revised schedule for NEET PG 2025, now to be held on August 3 in a single shift. Candidates can select their preferred exam city from June 13 to 17 on a first-come, first-served basis. Admit cards will be issued on July 31, and the result will be declared by September 3.

article-image
NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule | Official Notification

NEET PG 2025 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a new schedule for the NEET PG 2025 test. According to the new timeline, the test will now be held in one shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM on August 3, 2025.

For the convenience of the single-shift schedule, NBEMS has also made the decision to enhance the number of exam centres and cities. Candidates will be granted permission to rechoose their desired exam city by logging into the official website natboard.edu.in. The window of city selection will be available from June 13 to June 17, 2025.

The process for selecting the city will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and the name of the available cities will be made visible in the application form. NBEMS will try to provide test centres in the candidate's correspondence state, though it has stated that this can't be guaranteed owing to logistics. In case there is no seat in the desired area, a centre from a different region of the country would be assigned. The board has also kept the option open to include or exclude cities depending on operational requirements.

An edit window for the application will be made available between June 20 and June 22, 2025, enabling candidates to correct errors in their application forms.

The confirmation of the exam city allotted will be made public on July 21, 2025. Admit cards will be made available on July 31, 2025. The NEET PG 2025 result will be declared by September 3, 2025.

NEET PG 2025 Notification

NEET PG 2025 Notification | Official Notification

Important Dates

- Exam City Selection: June 13 to June 17, 2025

- Edit Window: June 20 to June 22, 2025

- City Intimation Release: July 21, 2025

- Admit Card Release: July 31, 2025

- Exam Date: August 3, 2025 (9:00 AM to 12:30 PM)

- Result Declaration: By September 3, 2025

