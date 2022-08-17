Delhi CM Kejriwal launches 'Make India No. 1' mission, urges focus on education, healthcare

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal initiated a mission to make India the number 1 country in the world and called on citizens and political parties to join it. To accomplish this, Kejriwal said, affordable healthcare and education for all residents are necessary, as are jobs for young people, equal rights and respect for women, and fair prices for farmers' produce.

Kejriwal said he will travel across the country as part of the initiative -- 'Make India No. 1' -- to gear up people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives. He said the mission is apolitical in nature. "This is not the mission of a political party, it's a national mission. I call upon the BJP and all other parties to come forward and join this initiative to make India the number one country in the world," the chief minister said.

Many nations, including Singapore, attained independence after India but before us. Kejriwal questioned why India is falling behind while Indians are the "most intellectual and hard-working people in the world."