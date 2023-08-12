Delhi: 28 Students Hospitalized In West Delhi MCD School; Mid-Day Meal Quality Suspected | FP Photo

Delhi: Around 28 students were hospitalized in West Delhi's Naraina after falling ill at an MCD school on Friday. Nausea, stomach ache, and dizziness were reported among several students. Parents have alleged food poisoning from the mid-day meal, particularly a dish rajma chawal. On the other hand, the MCD have, denied a meal quality issue but continues investigating.

Previously, a "gas leak" smell was attributed to nearby railway tracks by the MCD, which Northern Railways denied.

In a tweet coming from ANI, mentioned that the foul smell was filled in classrooms on August 11. The tweet read "Delhi | Case registered against unknown persons under various sections of IPC after 23 students of Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Inderpuri fell ill after a 'foul smell' filled some classrooms at the school on 11th August: Police"

In addition to that, yesterday, nineteen students were rushed to the RML Hospital while the rest nine were sent to the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, a senior hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Officials from the civic health department rushed to the two hospitals and also to the school and the education department of the MCD is also on the job, the official added.

