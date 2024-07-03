Delay In Results Unnecessary, CA Students Allege

Unsplash

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is yet to announce the CA Inter and Final results date officially. According to ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, there is likely to be a delay in announcing the results, and candidates can expect them between July 5 and 10. Khandelwal had earlier posted on social media informing students that the results would be announced by July 5.

“There may be some slight change in the result date and may be delayed by one or two days from July 5, Hence it could be between 5th July to 10th July. Let’s wait for the final notification from ICAI.”

However, this development didn’t go well with the students who are claiming that the delay in results is completely unnecessary and is just adding to unwanted chaos.

Delayed in result announcement raises concern

“There were only six papers and 30% MCQs in June’s paper and even then they are taking time to announce the results,” said Dhruv Aggarwal, a CA aspirant. “I honestly thought that the results would be announced early this year because of the increased frequency of exams but that is not the case. They should keep in mind that there are people who will have to appear for the September attempt as well,” Aggarwal said.

Similar thoughts were echoed by CA aspirant Anjali Jain who said that she is unsure whether to start preparation for her September attempt.

“I took my intermediate exam in May and have been waiting for the results. I want to clear the exam in that attempt itself but there might be chances that the result will not be in my favour. If this is the case, I will have to start studying for my September attempt. Now, this is where the tricky part comes in because they have still not announced the result and the more delay they do, the closer I get to the exam,” Jain said, adding that even though she is trying to brush up her topics, she is dependent on the results to understand the extent of preparation that is required.

Another CA aspirant Akash Sarda said that this delay in announcing the result was understandable when the exams were held biannually. He said, “Now the exams are conducted thrice a year and they are taking the same time to announce the results. How is this fair?” Sarda further added, “They should understand that we have to plan our schedule according to the results. Many students will have to start preparation all over again and even then the ICAI can’t release results promptly.”

Usually, the ICAI announces exam results within a month. Inter Group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5 and 9, while Group 2 exams were held on May 11, 15 and 17.

CA Final Group 1 tests were held on May 2, 4 and 8, with Group 2 exams held on May 10, 14 and 16. The International Taxation Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.

Moreover, the ICAI CA Foundation Examination will take place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

The Intermediate Course Examination for Group I will take place on September 12, 14 and 17. Group 2 will take place on September 19, 21 and 23.