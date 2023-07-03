 CUET UG: Corrected Answer Key To Be Released Every Night, Candidates Can Report Errors
CUET UG: NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA to spot the errors. Check full details here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG Answer key | Representative image

National Testing Agency released the provisional answer key for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 on June 29. The exam was conducted from May 21, 2023, to June 23 in 9 phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. The window to raise challenges closed on July 1. However, UGC Chairman Jagdesh Kumar has announced that NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night for the next few days. Hence, the candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors.

"CUET-UG 2023: Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors," he tweeted. "During this phase, candidates need not pay any fee. Candidates may please visit the NTA website for details," he added. 

How to download CUET UG Answer Key

  • Visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

  • Click the link that says, "Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for the Answer Key Challenge for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023- Regulation."

  • Enter the login credentials. 

  • Your CUET 2023 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

In other news, the UGC chairman has informed that in the 570th meeting of the UGC held on 27th June 2023, it has decided to issue the Policy on Refund of Fees for the academic year 2023-24. In the interest of students, all Higher Educational Institutions must comply with it. 

