CUET UG 2024 Results OUT At exams.nta.ac.in; Check Yours Now!

CUET UG 2024 Results | Freepik Image

CUET UG Results 2024: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 results have been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants who took the test can now view and download their results and scorecards from the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in. To access their results, candidates need to log in to the official website using their application number and date of birth.

How can I view the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Choose the result link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details to view your result.

Step 4: Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details.

Step 6: Download and save for future reference.

The final answer key for the CUET UG 2024 was previously released by the National Testing Agency.

The CUET UG exam took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, at various centers across the country, including 26 cities outside of India.

This year, over 13.48 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination.

The exams were conducted in a hybrid format, with some being held as pen and paper exams and others as computer-based tests (CBT).

The NTA also conducted a retest for CUET UG candidates. The retest for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 took place on July 19, 2024, in response to student complaints received by the NTA before the July 9 deadline. The NTA notified the affected candidates about the reexamination and used the computer-based test (CBT) mode for the CUET re-exam.

Candidates are advised to promptly contact the relevant officials if they identify any discrepancies in their results or have any queries.