CUET UG 2023: DU advised candidates to go through the syllabi before taking admission

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday advised candidates to go through the syllabi of all programmes before choosing their preferences for admission through CUET UG 2023, after several existing varsity students admitted they did not know the language they opted.

In an advisory to candidates seeking admission in DU colleges, the varsity said that the last academic session, candidates opted for programmes with the sole purpose of taking admission to a certain college despite having no prior knowledge or proficiency required for pursuing the programme and area of study.

The advisory comes on the back of several students in BA programmes admitting not knowing the language they have chosen. They have also written to the university several times for permission to change the subjects.

"It has been observed by the University that at times candidates opt for Programs with the sole purpose of taking admission to a certain College despite having any prior knowledge or proficiency that is required for pursuing the program/area of study.

"For example, for pursuing certain language related programs, working knowledge/ proficiency in reading and writing in the specific language could be a prerequisite," the varsity wrote in the statement.

The university has reiterated that the students aspiring to get into DU will have to appear in CUET(UG)-2023 as well as fill out the Common Seat Allocation System Undergraduate. While filling out the CSAS (UG)- 2023 form, the candidates will have to give preferences for a combination of programme and college.

"It may be noted that admissions at the University of Delhi are based strictly on the CUET merit score, and preferences opted by candidates. Admission once confirmed/freeze to any Program will not be changed during the course of study," the statement added.

"Therefore, before giving the preferences on the CSAS(UG) 2023 portal, the candidates are advised to go through the syllabi of all the Programs in which they wish to join the university, if offered," the varsity said.