CTET Admit Card 2026 To Be Issued Soon At ctet.nic.in; Check Details Here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026 Soon | ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2026 on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The hall ticket is one of the crucial documents for students who are going to appear in the exam. Without the admit card, applicants will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

CTET Admit Card 2026: How to download?

Once the CTET Hall Ticket 2026 is available, applicants need to follow the steps given below to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CTET Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, a new page will open where aspirants can enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: The CBSE CTET 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CTET Admit Card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CBSE CTET 2026: Exam dates

The exam will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The CTET exam will be held in two shifts on both days: the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CBSE CTET Exam 2026: Passing marks

Aspirants in the General category must score at least 60%, or 90 points out of 150, to be qualified for CTET 2026. SC, ST, OBC, and PwD applicants must earn at least 55% of the potential points (82 out of 150).

CBSE CTET 2026: Exam pattern

The CBSE CTET 2026 examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark, making a total of 150 marks. The exam duration will be two hours and thirty minutes, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses. A major emphasis will be placed on Child Development and Pedagogy, while the test will also evaluate candidates’ reading comprehension, subject knowledge, and overall teaching aptitude.