CLAT UG Third Allotment 2026 Postponed; Allahabad HC Orders Revision of Merit List, Check Details Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the notification dated 5th February 2026 stating that it has now postponed the CLAT UG Third Merit List 2026 until further notice. The Allahabad High Court, in a judgment dated February 3rd, 2026, has directed the university to revise the CLAT UG 2026 Allotment List published on December 16, 2025.

The Consortium Notification has also further clarified that the revision of scores will not affect the candidates who have been allocated seats in the counselling process

The court was hearing a petition filed by a minor, who had appeared for the exam, challenging the evaluation of his three answers

The Consortium Executive Committee has decided to file a Special Appeal challenging this judgment to the Hon’ble Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

It further said, “The Consortium intends to take all legal steps to ensure that seats allocated to students in two counselling rounds, which are already concluded, are not impacted in any way. The Consortium also plans to reiterate its justification of the Final Answer Key, as previously notified, in its appeal, so as to ensure that the said key is maintained without any change for future rounds of counselling”.

The revised CLAT UG Counselling 2026 will be released following the outcome of the appeal on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

What are the implications on the CLAT UG 2026 counselling schedule?

Due to this judgement, the 3rd UG Admission List release originally scheduled for February 05, 2026, is now deferred until further notice

A revised counselling schedule will be announced

The Consortium intends to take all legal steps to ensure that the allotted seats, which are assigned to the students in the previous two rounds of the counselling, are not impacted in any way.

