PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Released; Schools To Download Hall Tickets For Regular Students & Private Candidates Can Download Online

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: The Class 12 admit card for the 2026 board exams has been made available by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Hall passes can now be downloaded by schools from the official website and given to pupils once the principal has signed them.

It is recommended that students pick up their admit cards from their individual institutions at least one week prior to the start of the exams. Students must notify school officials right away if there are any errors on their hall pass so that the board can make the necessary repairs by the deadline.

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download the admit card for private students

Private applicants can use the following procedures to obtain their hall passes online:

Step 1: Go to the official PSEB website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "PSEB Class 12 Admit Card" option.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: Carefully review the PDF of the admit card for any mistakes.

Step 5: Save the document for later use after downloading it.

Note: Private candidates must first choose their batch and then input information such reference number, candidate name or father's name, or previous roll number in order to download the admission card.

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Student’s name

Roll number

Registration/application number

Examination date and time

Subject/paper details

Examination centre name and address

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Important exam-day instructions

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket before the examination begins and report any errors to the authorities immediately.

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Important instruction

Schools were able to download the admit cards from the official website around 12 p.m.

Admit cards for regular candidates can only be downloaded by schools

The hall ticket must be downloaded, signed and stamped by school authorities

Schools are responsible for distributing admit cards to students

Regular candidates cannot download the admit card on their own

Students must collect their admit cards directly from their respective schools

PSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: Exam day guidelines

Candidates must carry their PSEB Class 12 admit card on every exam day

Entry to the examination centre will not be allowed without the admit card

Students should keep the admit card safe and undamaged

The admit card will also be required later to check Class 12 results

Candidates must follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card during the exam