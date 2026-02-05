 UGC NET December Result 2025: Cut-Off List Out At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Direct Link Here
The NTA has released the UGC NET December 2025 cut-off on ugcnet.nta.nic.in for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD eligibility. Available in PDF format, it includes category-wise and subject-wise qualifying marks. Psychology recorded the highest UR cut-offs, while English remained lower. Candidates meeting the cut-off are declared qualified.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
UGC NET December Cut-Off 2025 | ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December Cut-Off 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the cut-off marks for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The cut-off is provided in PDF format and comprises scores for the General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories.

Those who took the exam can now see if they passed for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), an Assistant Professorship, or admission to a PhD program.

UGC NET December Cut-Off 2025: How to download?

To access the UGC NET December Cut-Off 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'UGC-NET EXAM December 2025 SUBJECT/CATEGORY Wise Cutoff Marks' link.

Step 3: After this, the cut-off PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the UGC NET December Cut-Off 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the cut-off list

article-image

Note: Along with the results and final answer key, the cut-off marks determine the qualifying status of candidates. Candidates who meet or exceed the required marks will be declared qualified in their respective categories.

UGC NET December Result 2025: Cut-off list of a few subjects

The subject-wise qualifying marks for the Unreserved (UR) category across three eligibility streams—JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD are: Psychology records the highest cut-offs with 234 for JRF, 206 for Assistant Professor, and 182 for PhD. Sociology and Economics also show high thresholds. English has comparatively lower cut-offs at 186 (JRF), 164 (Assistant Professor), and 146 (PhD).

The cut-off varies by subject, depending on the number of candidates, the difficulty of the exam, and overall performance. Only the top percentage of candidates in each subject and category are eligible.

