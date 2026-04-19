CPI(M) MP Seeks Urgent Probe Into Rising Student Suicides At NIT Kurukshetra Amid Campus Crisis | Representational Image

New Delhi: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha leader John Brittas on Sunday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking urgent intervention on issue of "alarming series" of suicides at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

In his letter, Brittas noted that four students have died at the institute between February and April this year besides attempt to suicide by another student.

"The alarming series of student suicides and attempts within a short span at NIT Kurukshetra raises serious questions about student safety, institutional response, and the adequacy of mental health support systems," Brittas said.

Citing reports, the MP alleged that the institutional response has led to apprehensions among students over transparency and sensitivity.

He pointed to alleged delays in emergency intervention, lack of communication with affected families, and inadequate psychological support, which, he said, have contributed to an atmosphere of fear and mistrust on campus.

Brittas also referred to student protests demanding accountability and improved mental health mechanisms, alongside concerns over the functioning of the mentor'-mentee system and alleged insensitive remarks by some faculty members that may have worsened student distress.

The MP further criticised administrative measures such as the reported abrupt closure of the campus and directions to vacate hostels at short notice, saying these have created academic and logistical difficulties, especially for students from distant states and Non-Resident Indians, ahead of end-semester examinations scheduled in early May.

"The abrupt closure of the campus and directions to vacate hostels have created significant academic and logistical difficulties, particularly for students from distant states," he said.

Calling the situation "deeply distressing", Brittas urged the minister to constitute an independent expert committee to examine the incidents and review institutional emergency response protocols. He also sought immediate interim measures to ensure that academic schedules do not aggravate students' psychological stress. The CPI(M) leader said early intervention by the ministry would be crucial to restore confidence among students and their families.

There was no immediate response from the ministry or the institute.

A first-year BTech student of the institute allegedly attempted to commit suicide, police said on Saturday.

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The attempt comes two days after another student died by suicide on the same campus. The institute has seen the deaths of four students by suicide in four months.

On Thursday last, a 19-year-old BTech student, Diksha Dubey, allegedly died by suicide. Her death sparked protests on campus.

Dubey's death marked the fourth such incident on the campus in the past two months.

A first-year student from Telangana in mid-February, a student from Nuh at the end of March, and a third-year student from Sirsa on April 9, allegedly killed themselves on campus.

Prof Gian Bhushan, the institute's public relations officer, said the administration has ordered all students to vacate hostels by April 19 in light of the events.

Students with upcoming viva exams will be informed in advance.

The institute has replaced key hostel officials, including the chief warden and deputy warden of the girls' hostel.

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