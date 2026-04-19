From Umbrellas To Cloth Hangers: IIT Bombay's ‘No Bag’ Day Goes Viral As Students Hit ‘Creativity Level 100’

Mumbai: Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay turned a simple idea into a viral trend with their “Anything But a Bag” day, as a fun and funny classroom moment is now going viral on social media.

Students enter the classroom one by one in the now-trending video posted by Instagram user @ballooncheeksbaka, but instead of using backpacks, they carry their books and supplies in the most inventive, bizarre, and downright hilarious ways possible. Wide smiles, playful poses, and even the professor joining in with laughter add to the contagious energy, creating a positive campus moment.

As per the instagram user who shared the video, the viral trend was celebrated during the last lecture. The viral video’s caption states that “No bags no notes, just pure memories. Arrgh, the last lecture” perfectly sums up the vibe.

During the "Anything But a Bag" day, students really stretched their creative limits by transforming commonplace items into amusing and useful carriers. The ideas in the home and kitchen category ranged from sensible to utterly ridiculous; one student hung papers from clothes hangers, and even a bucket and mug set from the restroom appeared. Some kept things straightforward by using paper and plastic grocery bags, demonstrating that even the most basic products could follow the trend.

Things got even more dramatic when it came to furniture and large objects. Students walked in carrying plastic chairs stuffed with books while one student rode a bicycle straight into the classroom and several used large cardboard boxes as storage units, making their entry impossible to ignore.

The creativity didn’t stop there; sports and outdoor items also became part of the fun. A cricket bat was used to balance belongings, and an umbrella was flipped upside down to act as a basket.

And then came the most unexpected picks: some students tied dupattas or stoles into sling style carriers. Altogether it turned a simple idea into a full-blown showcase of “Creativity Level 100” making the moment both unforgettable and wildly entertaining.

The moment captures more than just creativity; it reflects the emotional chaos of final lectures where fun takes over and memories matter more than notes.

Social media users are calling it “peak college life” “the most creative farewell ever” and “something every college should do.” Because at the end of the day it’s not about what you carry to class it’s about the stories you carry after you leave.