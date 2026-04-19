NTA Warns NEET 2026 Aspirants Against Telegram Paper Leak Scams; Aspirants Demand Crackdown

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official warning on its verified social media accounts, warning NEET candidates about fraudulent claims of question paper leaks circulating on Telegram and other platforms.

In its post, the testing agency stated, “Beware of fraudsters spreading rumors about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms. Do not fall prey to such scams. Rely only on official updates from the NTA website and verified social media handles. Strict legal action is being taken and such channels are being blocked.”

Beware of fraudsters spreading rumors about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms.



Do not fall prey to such scams.



Rely only on official updates from NTA website and verified social media handles.



Strict legal action is being taken and such channels are being blocked. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 18, 2026

The statement comes as students become increasingly concerned about alleged paper leak claims being sold online for high prices.

NEET UG 2026: Netizens Report Ongoing Fraud.

Following the post, several users took to social media to highlight specific cases of alleged scams and question the pace of enforcement.

One user alleged, “This guy on Telegram has been doing fraud for almost a month. Why is he not getting banned? He is selling NEET paper for ₹10,000 + ₹40,000 after the exam and is not afraid at all.”

NTA this guy on telegram, doing fraud from almost 1 month. Why is this person not getting banned ? Seriously, he is selling NEET paper in 10k + 40k after the neet paper and he is also not afraid till now. @Chandan35412 pic.twitter.com/HF7OmuLfqa — Kavya Kumar (@akhil_9873) April 18, 2026

Another x user pointed to what they described as a larger network, stating, “They are maintaining a large racket. Every year before the exam, paper leak videos surface. This time they are supplying papers via WhatsApp so they can’t be blocked. Why is NTA silent? No strict action?”

Yes They are maintaining a Large group of Racket and NTA is hiding them. Because every year before exam Paper is getting leaked Videos are being made This time they are supplying paper via Whatsapp so that they can't be blocked or something why NTA is silent? No strict action? — Rajesh shukla (@Kamal90962) April 18, 2026

A NEET aspirant also expressed frustration over fairness, saying, “We are working hard for NEET, and some people are buying papers to score marks. If they have money, why not take a private seat? Is this really being banned?”

We are here hard working for Neet and some people who have more money are buying paper and getting numbers, i don't understand that if they have money then go buy a private seat why buying neet papers.

NTA is sleeping right now !! They will not respond to these things — Kavya Kumar (@akhil_9873) April 19, 2026

NEET UG 2026: Questions Over Exam Security

Some users directly questioned the security of confidential exam materials, wondering how such claims keep appearing online and if there are gaps in monitoring and enforcement.

“How are confidential documents getting leaked on Telegram and WhatsApp? Why no adequate security or quick action?” another comment read.

The. please tell how your Confidential documents are getting leaked in Telegram WhatsApp.& they are claiming that they are having papers how?they are getting paper from printing press

Why no adequate security and scrutiny This racket is going every year still why NO Quick action? pic.twitter.com/KNVdynWXmz — Rajesh shukla (@Kamal90962) April 18, 2026

NEET UG 2026: NTA Reaffirms Action

While concerns remain, the agency reiterated that strict legal action is being taken, as well as the identification and blocking of fraudulent channels.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Mandatory ID Proof, Dress Code Rules, and OMR Instructions

The NTA also told candidates in a different post on X to bring a valid ID with them on the day of the exam, saying that they would not be allowed into the exam hall without it. The agency also said that pens for filling out the OMR sheets will be available at the exam center, and candidates must only use those. Students have been told to wear simple, light clothes and to stay away from clothes with no sleeves, accessories, and heavy items.

The NEET Exam 2026 is set for May 3, 2026, and the agency has told candidates to stay focused and only use official communication channels to avoid being misled.