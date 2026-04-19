NTA Warns NEET 2026 Aspirants Against Telegram Paper Leak Scams; Aspirants Demand Crackdown

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official warning on its verified social media accounts, warning NEET candidates about fraudulent claims of question paper leaks circulating on Telegram and other platforms.
In its post, the testing agency stated, “Beware of fraudsters spreading rumors about NEET papers on Telegram and other platforms. Do not fall prey to such scams. Rely only on official updates from the NTA website and verified social media handles. Strict legal action is being taken and such channels are being blocked.”
The statement comes as students become increasingly concerned about alleged paper leak claims being sold online for high prices.
NEET UG 2026: Netizens Report Ongoing Fraud.
Following the post, several users took to social media to highlight specific cases of alleged scams and question the pace of enforcement.
One user alleged, “This guy on Telegram has been doing fraud for almost a month. Why is he not getting banned? He is selling NEET paper for ₹10,000 + ₹40,000 after the exam and is not afraid at all.”
Another x user pointed to what they described as a larger network, stating, “They are maintaining a large racket. Every year before the exam, paper leak videos surface. This time they are supplying papers via WhatsApp so they can’t be blocked. Why is NTA silent? No strict action?”
A NEET aspirant also expressed frustration over fairness, saying, “We are working hard for NEET, and some people are buying papers to score marks. If they have money, why not take a private seat? Is this really being banned?”
NEET UG 2026: Questions Over Exam Security
Some users directly questioned the security of confidential exam materials, wondering how such claims keep appearing online and if there are gaps in monitoring and enforcement.
“How are confidential documents getting leaked on Telegram and WhatsApp? Why no adequate security or quick action?” another comment read.
NEET UG 2026: NTA Reaffirms Action
While concerns remain, the agency reiterated that strict legal action is being taken, as well as the identification and blocking of fraudulent channels.
NEET UG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Mandatory ID Proof, Dress Code Rules, and OMR Instructions
The NTA also told candidates in a different post on X to bring a valid ID with them on the day of the exam, saying that they would not be allowed into the exam hall without it. The agency also said that pens for filling out the OMR sheets will be available at the exam center, and candidates must only use those. Students have been told to wear simple, light clothes and to stay away from clothes with no sleeves, accessories, and heavy items.
The NEET Exam 2026 is set for May 3, 2026, and the agency has told candidates to stay focused and only use official communication channels to avoid being misled.