UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Tomorrow At ubse.uk.gov.in; Over 2.15 Lakh Students To Check Via Website, DigiLocker, SMS

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The UK Board Class 10 & 12 results for 2026 will soon be released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education in Dehradun. As per various media reports, the UK Board 2026 results for high school and intermediate are anticipated to be announced by the UBSE tomorrow, April 19. The UK Board 2026 outcome date has not yet been disclosed by the board. The links to the results will be active at results.digilocker.gov.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. By logging in with the necessary information, students can view their results.

The online announcement of the outcome will be tentative. Schools must be contacted to obtain the original marksheet.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Exam date and time

The UBSE held the 10th and 12th exams from February 21 to March 20, 2026, while the practical exams took place from January 16 to February 15, according to the UK Board date sheet 2026 Class 10 and 12. Every high school and intermediate exam was administered in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Student statistics

A total of 2,15,252 students took the UK Board exams in 2026 this year. Among them, 1,02,986 belonged to Class 12 and 1,12,266 to Class 10.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To view the UK Board 2026 results for Classes 10 and 12, follow the guidelines below:

Step 1: Visit uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for Class 10 and 12 UK Board results for 2026.

Step 3: Click "Get Result" after entering a valid roll number.

Step 4: The screen will display the UK Board Class 12th or Class 10th results for 2026.

Step 5: Print out the 2026 Uttarakhand Board results for your records.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit its official website

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar and OTP

Step 3: New users need to register first

Step 4: Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section

Step 5: Select Uttarakhand Board of School Education

Step 6: Choose Class 10 (High School) or Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026

Step 7: Enter required details such as roll number and exam year (2026)

Step 8: Click on ‘Get Document’

Step 9: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 10: Download or save it for future use

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Passing criteria

Students must receive at least 33% in each subject, including theory and practical exams, in order to pass the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams in 2026.