Congress Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation After NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation Over Paper Leak

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (R), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (M) & Congress MP Manickam Tagore (R) | IANS & File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Central government after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The party demanded accountability from and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling the paper leak incident a reflection of a "corrupt system".

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that repeated paper leaks had become a common occurrence under the NDA government and accused the Centre of failing to protect the future of students.

"NEET paper leak is becoming an ordinary thing now. Lakhs and lakhs of students spend hours and days preparing for the exam. Their fathers and mothers borrow money and send them to coaching centres. After all that, papers are leaked," he said.

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The Congress MP claimed that during the last 12 years, the government had made a "mockery" of the examination system and accused the Centre of supporting a compromised education structure.

He also targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that every time such incidents occur, enquiry committees are formed but no long-term solution is implemented.

"Every time NEET papers are leaked, they appoint a committee to enquire into it. Now they have handed it over to the CBI. This is completely a waste of time. Those responsible should quit. Particularly, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must take responsibility," Tagore said.

He further asserted that the government could not "run away from accountability" and reiterated his demand for the minister’s resignation over the controversy.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Pramod Tiwari, also expressed concern over the impact of the cancellation on students and their families.

"The NEET examination has been cancelled, and around 25 lakh students will now have to reappear for the exam. Every time a paper leak happens, investigations are conducted and some guilty people are punished. But what about the leaders responsible?" he asked.

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He added, "Will the Chief Minister of Rajasthan take responsibility where this incident has taken place? Will Prime Minister Modi and members of his Council of Ministers take responsibility based on ethics?"

Tiwari said the issue had affected millions of families across the country and termed paper leaks an "organised crime".

"A whopping 25 lakh students mean more than one crore families are affected if we consider an average of five members in each family. This has become organised crime," he said.

The Congress leaders also raised questions over political accountability and demanded ethical responsibility from those in power following the cancellation of one of the country’s biggest entrance examinations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)