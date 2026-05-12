'Same Pathetic Shameful Story...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Hits Out At Centre Over NEET UG 2026 Cancellation After Paper Leak Allegations

Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday made a sharp attack at the Centre following the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 over alleged paper leak irregularities. The Sena UBT leader said that "every year the same pathetic, shameful story of paper leak" is repeated, while students continue to suffer.

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Her statement came as the National Testing Agency announced the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 after allegations surfaced that questions from a circulated 'guess paper' closely matched the actual examination conducted on May 3.

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), she accused the government of failing to take responsibility despite assurances after the NEET UG 2024 controversy, which led to massive protests by students and parents. "Now cut to 2026, over 23 lakh students have been left in the lurch due to a pathetic NTA and even more pathetic leadership," she said, calling the situation 'shameful.'

NEET Exam Cancellation

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of question paper leaks, triggering concerns over the integrity of the nationwide medical entrance test. The exam is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, and was held on May 3 across more than 5,400 centres. Around 22.79 lakh students had appeared for the exam. After the cancellation, several NEET aspirants across the country voiced frustration and disappointment over the cancellation, saying years of hard work had been affected.

Following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over allegations of a paper leak, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar said that the NTA will soon announce fresh dates for the test. Moreover, the Government also referred the matter to the CBI for a detailed investigation into the allegations.

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