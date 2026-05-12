NEET UG Exam 2026 Cancelled: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Evades Questions From Media On Paper Leak- VIDEO

New Delhi: Amid student protests over the cancellation of the NEET UG 2025 exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refused to take any questions from the media on the issue.

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As soon as the NTA announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination, protests spilled onto the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, with members of the National Students’ Union of India staging a demonstration outside Shastri Bhawan against the National Testing Agency over alleged paper leak concerns.

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Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled?

NEET UG 2026 was cancelled after allegations surfaced that questions from a circulated “guess paper” closely matched the main examination held on May 3. The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In its latest statement posted online, the NTA said the decision to cancel the exam was taken following inputs received from central agencies and investigative findings related to possible compromises in the examination process.

The agency stated that the examination “could not be allowed to stand” and announced that the exam would now be conducted again on fresh dates, which will be notified later.

Lakhs of students affected

NEET UG is one of the country’s biggest entrance examinations for undergraduate medical admissions. Nearly 22 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the examination this year.

With the cancellation now confirmed, students across the country are facing uncertainty over revised examination dates, fresh preparation schedules, and admission timelines.

Rahul Gandhi slams govt

Taking to X Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi said, "The NEET 2026 exam has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education. This is not just a failure--it's a crime against the future of the youth," Rahul Gandhi said.

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"Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment. Now, lakhs of students will once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty. If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold? The Prime Minister's so-called Amrit Kaal has turned into a poison era for the country," he added.