'Students' Dreams Shattered By Criminal Gangs': Kamal Haasan Reacts Strongly After NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

File photo of veteran actor Kamal Haasan | ANI

Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan strongly reacted after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination following allegations of irregularities and possible malpractice. He expressed concern over the mental stress faced by lakhs of students and once again questioned the NEET system.

For the unawares, in a major development, the NTA officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam that was conducted on May 3 after reports of suspected paper leaks and other alleged irregularities surfaced from multiple centres. The Government of India has also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Reacting to the controversy on X on Tuesday (May 12), Kamal Haasan criticised the examination system and raised concerns about the future of students who had spent months preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance test.

நீட் நுழைவுத் தேர்வுக்காக இரவு பகலாகப் படித்த 22 லட்சம் மாணவர்களின் உழைப்பும் கனவும் குற்றக்கும்பல்களால் சிதைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த மன உளைச்சலுக்குப் பொறுப்பேற்கப் போவது யார்?



இதுவரை ஒரு நீட் தேர்வு கூட முறைகேடு புகார்கள் இல்லாமல் நடந்ததாக எனக்கு நினைவில்லை. இதனால்தான் கல்வியை… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 12, 2026

He wrote, “The hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance examination have been shattered by criminal gangs. Who is going to take responsibility for this mental trauma?

“I do not remember a single NEET examination being conducted without allegations of malpractice. This is why we have been continuously fighting to bring education back to the State List. Indian students must be protected from the unjust NEET examination and the mafias operating behind it,” he added.

Kamal Haasan has been one of the prominent voices to repeatedly argue that education policies should remain under the control of state governments. His latest statement comes amid growing anger and disappointment among students and parents across the country after the cancellation announcement.

In its official statement, the NTA said the decision to cancel the examination was taken “in the interest of students” and to maintain the integrity and credibility of the examination process. The agency added that information related to the alleged irregularities had already been shared with central agencies.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

Following the controversy, the Centre directed the CBI to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. Authorities are expected to probe alleged paper leaks, organised malpractice networks and other possible violations linked to the examination.

The NTA has confirmed that NEET UG 2026 will be conducted again, although the revised examination date has not yet been announced.