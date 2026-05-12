'This Action Must Be Continued', 'Kudos To You': Kamal Haasan, Vishal Praise Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Over His Decision To Close 717 Liquor Shops

Kamal Haasan / Vijay / Vishal | Instagram / X (Twitter)

After becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay made his first major administrative decision and ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops across the state. The shops ordered to be closed are within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions (schools/colleges), and bus stands. Tamil actors like Kamal Haasan and Vishal took to X (Twitter) to react it.

Haasan tweeted, "At a time when Tamil families have been expecting the removal of liquor shops located near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thambi Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ), has taken this action immediately after coming to office (sic)."

The actor further wrote, "The sale of alcoholic beverages should never be a function of a government; the government should instead take responsibility for controlling alcohol consumption. The Tamil Nadu government should move toward this position. Today, the process has begun with the closure of 717 liquor shops. This number should be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations (sic)."

Vishal Reacts To Vijay's Decision Over Liquor Shops Closure

Actor Vishal shared a video, and also wrote about how girl children have to face harrassment due to liquor shops. He wrote, "Kudos to you ,whistles to u. Hats off to u. Dear CM josephvijay avargal. Thank u for the announcement to close 717 wine shops especially the ones near schools. Wat a move. So many girl children hav been facing harassment especially the one I know in rk nagar where a girl student was complaining of having to go through the stress crossing the tasmac store and reaching home everyday (sic)."

Kudos to you ,whistles to u. Hats off to u. Dear CM josephvijay avargal. Thank u for the announcement to close 717 wine shops especially the ones near schools. Wat a move. So many girl children hav been facing harassment especially the one I know in rk nagar where a girl… pic.twitter.com/vYria0MIaB — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 12, 2026

The Enemy actor further tweeted, "She and so many of the common public will hail you and your decision. With a smile on so many faces including mine with this decision of our CM will be everlasting from this menace. God bless u dearest #vijay. #thalapathyvijay #CMjosephvijay . I salute u and your government today (sic)."

Vijay's first move as the CM of TN has clearly left everyone impressed. The citizens are looking forward to what the actor-turned-politician will do in future for the state.