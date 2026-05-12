Viral NEET UG Paper Leak: 'Private Mafia' Video Resurfaces After Exam Cancellation And CBI Probe

NEET UG Paper Leak: Hours after the NTA announced the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 exam which was administered on May 3 and the Government of India ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the NEET UG 2026 controversy, an alleged paper leak video that had earlier gone viral on May 5 once again began circulating widely across social media platforms.

neet ka paper logon ko 1 may ko hi mil chuka tha, madharchod nta apni maa chudva rahi thi?@NTA_Exams pic.twitter.com/yUh2IuMd4u — शकुनी (@situationcips) May 5, 2026

The video, which claims to show screenshots and conversations related to a leaked NEET UG question paper, had previously been dismissed by the National Testing Agency as “fake.” However, following the cancellation of the examination and the announcement of a CBI inquiry, the clip has once again drawn attention online.

This is fake. NTA is getting it investigated. We have details of where the question paper with the ID on watermark was issued and to which student. If someone has faked this video, legal action will be taken with proper enquiry. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 5, 2026

NTA had earlier called video ‘Fake’

On May 5 at around 11 pm, the NTA had responded publicly to the viral video and denied the authenticity of the claims shown in it.

“This is fake. NTA is getting it investigated. We have details of where the question paper with the ID on watermark was issued and to which student. If someone has faked this video, legal action will be taken with proper enquiry,” the agency had stated.

At the time, the video had sparked widespread debate among students and parents, with many demanding clarification from authorities over whether the examination had been compromised.

#WATCH | Delhi: On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, NTA DG Abhishek Singh says, "...We have handed over the matter to CBI. All accused will be nabbed and jailed so that the future of students are not adversely impacted. We will conduct a re-exam for… pic.twitter.com/8Lal04AOuI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

What is shown in the viral video?

The resurfaced clip allegedly shows video screen recording from a Telegram group named “PRIVATE MAFIA,” which reportedly had more than 400 members.

The group description allegedly read:

“THIS GROUP MADE ONLY FOR UPLOAD L*AK EXAM PAPER - DONT FORWARD ANY PAPER FROM THIS GROUP TO OUTSIDE -”

According to the screenshots circulating online, several messages were allegedly posted by an admin before the May 3 examination.

One of the messages shown in the video reads:

“Hey Future Doctors, today I shall upload neet ug 24 paper. I am giving a guaranty if you solve this paper same to same question paper will get in your upcoming exam because paper came final.”

Another message allegedly warned users not to share the paper outside the group and mentioned that violators would be removed.

The video also shows a PDF file named “Neet Leaked Qus Paper.pdf” allegedly being shared in the group along with a password.

On May 3, users in the alleged chat were seen asking whether the same paper would appear in the actual examination, with one message reading:

“sir which paper you provided same paper will come on todays exam or not ??? I am feeling anxiety plz help.”

The authenticity of the video and screenshots has not been independently verified by FPJ.

#WATCH | NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled | Delhi: On a question of date for re-exam, NTA DG Abhishek Singh says, "I am trying to decide this along with my team. When they told me that you were here and waiting for me, I thought I should come and speak with you...I assure you that… pic.twitter.com/00mvluNTl7 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled?

The NTA cancelled NEET UG 2026 after allegations surfaced that questions from a circulated “guess paper” closely matched the actual examination conducted on May 3.

The agency said concerns regarding the examination were referred to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and investigation. Based on the findings shared by law enforcement authorities, the NTA concluded that the existing examination process “could not be allowed to stand.”

The Government of India has since referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry.

#WATCH | NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled | Delhi: On a question of date for re-exam, NTA DG Abhishek Singh says, "We will tell you the schedule within next 7-10 days." pic.twitter.com/5b9EzoZSMb — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Fresh exam to be conducted

The NTA has clarified that candidates will not have to register again for the re-examination. Existing registration details and exam centres selected during the May 2026 cycle will remain valid.

The agency also stated that no additional examination fee would be charged and that fees already paid by candidates would be refunded.

Fresh examination dates and revised admit card schedules are expected to be announced soon through official channels, as lakhs of students wait for further updates on one of India’s biggest medical entrance examinations.