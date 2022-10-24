COMEDK Counselling 2022: Choice-filling process for round 2 begins today at comedk.org; know more here

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Choice-filling process for round 2 begins today at comedk.org | Pixabay

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is going to begin the round 2 choice-filling from today, October 24. The COMEDK counselling 2022 second round phase 2 application edit window will be open until October 27, 2 pm. The candidates in the GM (general merit) category can make changes, starting from 3 PM today.

The candidates can finish editing preferences in the choice-filling form on the official website- comedk.org. To begin with, candidates must enter the login details and make the required changes. They must then submit the form and download it. The COMEDK round two allotment result is going to be declared on October 29, the candidates must report to the allotted college before November 3, 4 PM.

