 CMAT Result 2023: NTA expected to release scorecards today at cmat.nta.nic.
According to the various reports National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result of the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2023 today, on May 28, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
CMAT Result 2023 | Representational Pic

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will likely be issued soon. Applicants will be able to check and download the CMAT 2023 result when released, on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

NTA held the CMAT 2023 exam on May 4. CMAT 2023 exam was conducted in two shifts; the first between 9 am and 12 noon and the next from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

CMAT 2023 question paper had questions on quantitative techniques and data interpretation; logical reasoning; language comprehension; general awareness and innovation and entrepreneurship will be asked in CMAT 2023. All the sections had 20 questions each of four marks.

Steps to download CMAT Result 2023 Scorecard

  • Visit the official website of NTA -- cmat.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the designated CMAT 2023 result link

  • On the next window, insert the CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth and password

  • Submit and download the CMAT result scorecard

