CMAT admit card 2020 released, check at cmat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Common Management Admission Test 2020 (CMAT-2020). Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in, to download CMAT 2020 admit card.

The CMAT 2020 exam will be held on January 28, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. NTA will declare the CMAT 2020 result on February 7, 2020.

Common Management Admission Test is conducted for admission to various management programs across the country. The participating institutes of CMAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the CMAT Score.

Steps to download CMAT 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2020 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the Login details

Step 4: Download the CMAT 2020 admit card