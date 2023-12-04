CLAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Out At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link Here | Representative Image

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) exam yesterday, December 3. The Consortium today released the provisional answer key for the CLAT 2024 exam. Candidates appearing for the law entrance exam can raise the objections against the CLAT answer key by December 5 (9 AM).

The provisional answer key link was updated earlier today at the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Surge in registrations and a record turn out from candidates

This year's CLAT exam witnessed a record-breaking turnout, with 97% of registered candidates for the undergraduate test and 94% for the postgraduate test actively participating.

The exam started at 2 pm and concluded at 4 pm. The CLAT UG 2024 and CLAT PG 2024 was held for 120 questions.

The paper was rated easy to moderate by the candidates taking the test. Candidates were asked to carry their CLAT 2024 admit card and ID proof in original to the exam center.

Direct Link to check 2024 CLAT answer key

The answer key provided by the CLAT is provisional in nature, implying that it may undergo changes. Candidates are invited to review the Answer Key and may raise objections to the Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key if necessary. The objection portal will remain open from 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 04, 2023, to 09:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 05, 2023.

The consortium will consider the objections after the final answer key will be released. following which the NLUs will released the final answer key.

Steps to download CLAT Answer Key 2024:

Go to the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Search for the specific section related to CLAT 2024.

Then log in using your CLAT 2024 credentials. Like registration number and password.

Access to the CLAT 2024 Answer Key page and download it.

Take a print or save the file for further reference.

CLAT is held for admission to NLUs and other participating universities for UG and PG law programmes.