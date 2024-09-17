 Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2024: Correction Window For 595 Professor Posts Closing Tomorrow
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will end the application correction period for 595 Professor posts on September 18, 2024.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CGPSC |

Chattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2024: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will soon close the application correction window for the recruitment applications for 595 Professor posts. The candidates who successfully registered for the recruitment drive and want to make changes in their application form can do so before the deadline, i.e., September 18, 2024.

Eligible candidates can edit their application forms on the psc.cg.gov.in website. In order to update the application form, candidates will have to pay a correction fee of Rs. 500 and can only edit their online application form only once.

"Candidates' previously submitted online applications will still be accepted as long as they meet the updated requirements. each and every applicant who has already applied. During the error-correction period, they should also upload their most recent photos, upload their signature, and make any necessary new entries. Applications that have already been submitted may be cancelled if entry is not made within the error correction window," read the official notification.

How To Make Corrections

Step 1: Start by going to the official website

Step 2: Look for the application correction link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials to proceed

Step 4: Make the corrections in your application form

Step 5: Pay the correction fees (if applicable)

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Save a copy for future use

Candidates can click here to access the correction window directly.

Earlier, candidates had an opportunity to make corrections in the application form for free until September 14, 2024. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

