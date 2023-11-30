Chennai: Holiday For Schools Due To Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu

Chennai Announced Holiday For Schools Today Due To Heavy Rainfall | AFP

Schools across city will remain closed in Chennai Today (Thursday) as the rains continue to shower heavily in the southern part of the country. As per the reports, a holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in Thiruvallur district too. Schools in Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts will also remain shut today.

Tamil Nadu Govt took the decision after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts for December 2 and 3 and heavy rains to precipitate in the region starting today.

IMD issued orange alert for 25 districts of Tamil Nadu on November 29 evening.

ANI on X writes, "Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy downpour here. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy downpour here. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/09cQjyK1uk — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for three consecutive days, starting November 30.

Be alert and prepared! 🌧️



Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between 2nd & 3rd December. Get ready and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/akUAcBKnsb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2023

The IMD has observed the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent South Andaman Sea. This system is anticipated to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next few days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40-45 kmph is predicted over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining North Andaman Sea.

Corporation advised residents to stay indoors

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) assured residents that officials are on the ground, actively managing the sudden downpour. Due to the heavy rain and the weather forecast, the corporation advised the residents to stay indoors.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Water level rises in Vaigai river following heavy rainfall. Northeast Monsoon is intensifying in the state as a result of which the hilly areas, including Varusanadu and Chathuragiri, have been receiving good rainfall for the past few days. pic.twitter.com/D1Jfk1LFB3 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023