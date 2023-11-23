Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools Remain Closed In These Districts Amid Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools Remain Closed In These Distracts Amid Heavy Rainfall | Representative Image

Amid Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, all schools (government and private) in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts were closed Today. The District Collectors of the respective districts released the circular yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Theni district administration declared a holiday for educational institutions.

IMD today alerted, "Tamil Nadu, get ready for heavy rainfall ahead. Isolated areas may experience up to 204.4mm of rain on November 23rd, so stay extra weather-wise and safe! Share this to spread the word & stay safe!"

Earlier IMD on X posted, "Light to moderate rainfall reported at many places with isolated Very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during 0830-1730 hrs IST of today, the 22nd November 2023. Significant rainfall data (in cm) during 0830-1730 hrs IST of 22nd Nov."

Light to moderate rainfall reported at many places with isolated Very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 0830-1730 hrs IST of today, the 22nd November 2023.

As per the reports, Chennai Regional Meteorological Center's Thursday forecast indicates anticipations of light to moderate rainfall throughout Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning at specific locations.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as in the Karaikal area.

Sections of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region, as well as Goa, are expected to encounter light to moderate rainfall between November 23 and November 27, according to the PTI.