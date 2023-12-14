Check Education Qualification Of Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien | Photo: ANI

After a massive security breach in the Parliament, the opposition parties vociferously demanded answers from the government. The MPs from various political parties raised slogans for the breach and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister. Following a chaos in the Lok Sabha, speaker Om Birla suspended 15 members of the house for disrupting the proceedings in the house.

Later in the day, Rajya Sabha approved a resolution condemning TMC MP Derek O'Brien and has referred his behavior to the Committee of Privileges for scrutiny and inquiry. The committee is required to submit its report within three months. Meanwhile the MP from West Bengal has been suspended.

Rajya Sabha adopts motion for suspension of TMC MP Derek O' Brien for the remainder part of the winter session for "ignoble misconduct" pic.twitter.com/A3MVk0Top9 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Education Qualification of Derek O'Brien

Derek O'Brien is a highly successful scholar who is famous for organising quizzes. O'Brien attended St. Xavier's Collegiate School in Kolkata and then studied at St. Columba's School in Delhi before spending two years at Scottish Church College, Kolkata.

His father Neil O'Brien had a career in publishing and eventually served as the chairman and managing director of Oxford University Press India. Additionally, he was a prominent figure within the Anglo-Indian community for twenty years.

Career as a Quizmaster:

O'Brien embarked on a career as a quizmaster and quiz show host, having been introduced to quizzing by his father, Neil O’Brien, who had conducted the first open quiz in India in 1967.

In 1988, O’Brien began his career as a professional quizmaster by hosting the Bata North Star Quiz and the Maggi Quiz for Schools. Two years later, he collaborated with the Economic Times to organize the Brand Equity Quiz for businesses. In 1991, he left Ogilvy to establish his own company, originally named Big Ideas but later changed to Derek O’Brien and Associates, focusing on knowledge, education, and publishing.

Derek has a few books to his name including, Inside Parliament: Views for the Front Row which was a best seller.