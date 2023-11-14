Check CUET UG, PG 2024 Schedule & Exam Pattern | Pixabay/Representative Image

The National Testing Authority (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) from May 15 to May 31, 2024 and Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) from March 11–28, 2024.

CUET is a common exam for admission to 44 central universities, state universities, private universities, deemed universities, and other participating institutions.

NTA will begin the registration process for CUET UG, PG exams on the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in from February 2024.

Exam Pattern for CUET UG 2024

Section 1A: language test

Section 1B: Optional language test

Section 2: Domain-specific test

Section 3: General test

Candidates must select one language from section 1A's list of thirteen languages and section 1B's list of twenty languages.

In each section, they will have to attempt 40 out of 50 questions.

Candidates will select one subject from a list of 27 domain-specific subjects in section 2 and attempt 35 or 40 questions out of 45 or 50 questions.

In in section 3 they must attempt 50 of the 60 questions.

Exam Pattern for CUET PG 2024

There will be one hundred multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in the CUET PG 2024.

Part A and Part B are the two papers that make up the test.

Part A contains 25 questions of a broad nature meanwhile section B has 75 domain-specific questions.

For every right answer, candidates will receive four marks; for every incorrect answer, they will lose one mark.

Top Central and State Universities In India:

1. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

2. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

3. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

4. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

5. Aligarh Muslim University

6. University of Hyderabad

7. University of Delhi

8. Calcutta University

9. Anna University, Chennai

10. Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai

11. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

12. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore