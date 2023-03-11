ChatGPT ban not enough to curb AI challenge on campus, says Computer Science expert

The widespread use of ChatGPT has raised concerns about the accuracy and fairness of student assessments. | marketing v20

Mumbai: ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence writing tool, has garnered a negative reputation among academics and has been banned at several institutions worldwide. The primary reason for this is its capability to generate written content, including articles, arguments, project reports, short reports, essays, and even projects that could pass entrance exams.

This has had a profound impact on the traditional methods of evaluating students in high schools and colleges. The widespread use of ChatGPT has raised concerns about the accuracy and fairness of student assessments.

Actions taken to curb usage of ChatGPT

The usage of ChatGPT is prohibited on campus during evaluations and class time, as it has the potential to distort the results of assessments. To prevent such instances, AI text detection tools have been implemented for report submissions.

Any instances of students using ChatGPT-generated text are considered acts of similarity or plagiarism and are subject to disciplinary action.

These consequences can range from a warning, the assignment or test being marked with a zero, to a repeat of the entire course if multiple instances of AI text usage are detected.

How can one differentiate between AI-generated text & original content?

The correct use of English grammar is often a challenge for many individuals, leading to a need for systematic tracking. In this regard, academic tools, such as ChatGPT Zero, and commercial tools have been developed to address this issue.

The evolution of AI text detection tools has presented new challenges, such as the detection of original text generated by AI.

However, commercial plagiarism and similarity detection tools, which have already established a presence in university systems, are equipped to detect AI-generated text.



Has the ban reduced the use of ChatGPT?

The ban on ChatGPT has a primary goal of creating awareness about its potential use and the implications associated with it.

Despite this, students still exhibit a keen interest in exploring new applications of ChatGPT beyond the academic realm.

The media attention surrounding ChatGPT has only increased its accessibility to students via their mobile devices and networks, leading to a persistence in its usage. As a result, the frequency of ChatGPT usage has not diminished.

Way forward

Academic faculty must design assignments that challenge students to use ChatGPT to generate high-quality output or applications. The ban on ChatGPT is unlikely to be effective, and university faculty must adapt to its usage and the presence of AI-generated text. As AI text tools are here to stay, academics must evolve and adapt to their presence to remain relevant.

The author is Professor, the School of Computer Science & Engineering, RV University