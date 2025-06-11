CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: CG Board Class 10th, 12th Second Main Exam Date Sheet Out; Check Full Schedule Here

CGBSE Second Main Exam 2025 Dates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the schedule for the Second Main Opportunity Examination 2025. This examination is a crucial second chance for students who couldn't clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams held once every year. Aspirants can view the CGBSE class 10, 12 detail date sheet at cgbse.nic.in.
Who Can Appear?
This special examination is solely meant for Class 10 and Class 12 students who failed to clear not more than two subjects in their core board exams. This helps them rectify their marks and secure a pass certificate without having to wait for the next academic year.
Exam Schedule and Timing
According to the schedule, the Class 12 board exams will start from July 8, 2025, with the Hindi paper, and the Class 10 board exams will start from July 9, 2025, with the Mathematics paper. All the boards will be conducted in a morning shift only, starting at 9 AM and ending at 12:15 PM, at various centers in the state.
CG Board Class 10th, 12th Second Main Exam Date Sheet Direct Link
CGBSE Class 10th Exam Schedule (July 2025)
July 9: Mathematics
July 11: Hindi
July 14: English
July 15: Vocational Subjects:
Organised Retailing
Information Technology
Automobile Service Technician
Health Care
Agriculture
Media & Entertainment
Telecommunication
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Beauty & Wellness
Electronics & Hardware
July 16: Science
July 18: Social Science
July 19: Third Language Options:
Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia
July 21:
Music (for visually impaired students only)
Drawing and Painting (for Deaf and Dumb students only)
CGBSE Class 12th Exam Schedule (July 2025)
July 8: Hindi
July 10: English
July 11: Sanskrit
July 12:
History
Business Studies
Elements of Agricultural Science and Mathematics
Drawing and Painting
Food and Nutrition
July 15:
Geography
Physics
July 16: Sociology
July 17:
Political Science
Chemistry
Accountancy
Crop Production and Horticulture
Object Drawing and Drafting
Physiology and First Aid
July 18: Psychology
July 19: Vocational Subjects:
Retail Marketing Management
Information Technology
Automobile Service Technician
Health Care
Agriculture
Media & Entertainment
Telecommunication
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Beauty & Wellness
Electronics & Hardware
July 21:
Mathematics
Computer Applications (Arts & Commerce)
Indian Music
Painting
Dance
Art
Steno Typing
Agriculture (Arts)
Home Science (Arts)
Commercial Mathematics
Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation
July 22:
Biology
Economics
Animal Husbandry
Dairy Technology
Fisheries and Poultry
History of Indian Art
Elements of Science