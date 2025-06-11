CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: CG Board Class 10th, 12th Second Main Exam Date Sheet Out; Check Full Schedule Here

CG Board Class 10th, 12th Second Main Exam Date Sheet | Official Website

CGBSE Second Main Exam 2025 Dates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the schedule for the Second Main Opportunity Examination 2025. This examination is a crucial second chance for students who couldn't clear one or two subjects in the regular board exams held once every year. Aspirants can view the CGBSE class 10, 12 detail date sheet at cgbse.nic.in.

Who Can Appear?

This special examination is solely meant for Class 10 and Class 12 students who failed to clear not more than two subjects in their core board exams. This helps them rectify their marks and secure a pass certificate without having to wait for the next academic year.

Exam Schedule and Timing

According to the schedule, the Class 12 board exams will start from July 8, 2025, with the Hindi paper, and the Class 10 board exams will start from July 9, 2025, with the Mathematics paper. All the boards will be conducted in a morning shift only, starting at 9 AM and ending at 12:15 PM, at various centers in the state.

CGBSE Class 10th Exam Schedule (July 2025)

July 9: Mathematics

July 11: Hindi

July 14: English

July 15: Vocational Subjects:

Organised Retailing

Information Technology

Automobile Service Technician

Health Care

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Beauty & Wellness

Electronics & Hardware

July 16: Science

July 18: Social Science

July 19: Third Language Options:

Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia

July 21:

Music (for visually impaired students only)

Drawing and Painting (for Deaf and Dumb students only)

CGBSE Class 12th Exam Schedule (July 2025)

July 8: Hindi

July 10: English

July 11: Sanskrit

July 12:

History

Business Studies

Elements of Agricultural Science and Mathematics

Drawing and Painting

Food and Nutrition

July 15:

Geography

Physics

July 16: Sociology

July 17:

Political Science

Chemistry

Accountancy

Crop Production and Horticulture

Object Drawing and Drafting

Physiology and First Aid

July 18: Psychology

July 19: Vocational Subjects:

Retail Marketing Management

Information Technology

Automobile Service Technician

Health Care

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Beauty & Wellness

Electronics & Hardware

July 21:

Mathematics

Computer Applications (Arts & Commerce)

Indian Music

Painting

Dance

Art

Steno Typing

Agriculture (Arts)

Home Science (Arts)

Commercial Mathematics

Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation

July 22:

Biology

Economics

Animal Husbandry

Dairy Technology

Fisheries and Poultry

History of Indian Art

Elements of Science