CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Out; Check At cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Out |

The admit cards for Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) have been released, on Monday, by the Chhattisgarh Police. Candidates appearing for the Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) will be able to download the admit card from cgpolice.gov.in.

About CG Police Constable Exam 2024

Through this recruitment drive, the Chhattisgarh Police department aims to hire a total of 5,967 constables. The selection process will involve a written examination, which is scheduled to take place on November 16. The test will be conducted at various designated examination centers spread across the state, ensuring that candidates from all regions have access to a venue. This recruitment initiative is part of the state's ongoing efforts to strengthen its police force by adding a significant number of new personnel to meet the growing law enforcement needs.

Steps to download CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024

To download the CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official Chhattisgarh Police recruitment website cgpolice.gov.in.

2. Look for the "Admit Card" or "Constable Recruitment" section on the homepage or under the latest notifications.

3. Click on the admit card link, and you will be prompted to enter your registration number, date of birth, or other details as required.

4. After entering the details, click on "Submit" or "Download" to view and download your admit card.

5. Once the admit card is displayed, take a printout of the document. Ensure the print is clear and legible, as it will be needed for entry to the examination center.

6. Double-check all the information on the admit card, such as your name, exam center, and exam timings. If there are any discrepancies, contact the recruitment authorities immediately.

Make sure to carry the printed admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam center on the day of your test.