 CG Police SI 2024: Results Out; Check On cgpolice.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCG Police SI 2024: Results Out; Check On cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police SI 2024: Results Out; Check On cgpolice.gov.in

Out of 975 vacancies, 959 candidates have been selected

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Chhattisgarh Police has released the final results for the Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 today, October 28. Candidates who participated in the CG Police SI examination can check their results on the official website at cgpolice.gov.in.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Ex-RPSC Member Arrested In Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak; Remanded To Custody Until...
article-image

Number of vacancies

Among the 975 available positions, 959 candidates have been successfully selected. The Chhattisgarh Police stated that the remaining vacancies could not be filled due to a lack of eligible candidates. The final merit list has been compiled based on the Chhattisgarh government's reservation policies, as well as the candidates' scores and preferences.

Read Also
SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Application Status Link Activated; Check Job Vacancies, Exam Dates, And...
article-image

How to check CG Police SI Result 2024

FPJ Shorts
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Will Set New World Record By Lighting 28 Lakh Lamps To Celebrate Diwali
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Will Set New World Record By Lighting 28 Lakh Lamps To Celebrate Diwali
Bengaluru: Heavy Rain & Extreme Traffic Takes IT Worker 4 Hrs To Reach Home 30 Km Away; Netizens Find It Relatable
Bengaluru: Heavy Rain & Extreme Traffic Takes IT Worker 4 Hrs To Reach Home 30 Km Away; Netizens Find It Relatable
Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique
Salman Khan 'Unable To Sleep' After Baba Siddique's Murder, Reveals Zeeshan Siddique
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara
Gujarat: PM Modi & Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Inaugurate India’s First Private Military Aircraft Plant In Vadodara

To check the CG Police SI Result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the Chhattisgarh Police or CG Vyapam official website.

2. Find the Notification: Look for the latest updates or notifications section on the homepage.

3. Locate the Result Link: Search for the link specifically for the "CG Police SI Result 2024." This may be under the results or announcements section.

4. Enter Required Details: You may need to enter your roll number, registration number, or other required details to access your result.

5. Submit and View: After entering the information, click on the submit button to view your result.

6. Download/Print: If you wish, download or print the result for future reference.

7. Check Further Instructions: Look for any additional instructions related to the next steps in the selection process.

Make sure to check the website periodically for any updates or changes related to the results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CG Police SI 2024: Results Out; Check On cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police SI 2024: Results Out; Check On cgpolice.gov.in

FMGE December 2024: Registration Begins; Apply At natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2024: Registration Begins; Apply At natboard.edu.in

CSBC Bihar Changes Website Ahead Of Police Constable Result 2024

CSBC Bihar Changes Website Ahead Of Police Constable Result 2024

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2024: Registration For Stray Round Counselling To End Today

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2024: Registration For Stray Round Counselling To End Today

Maha TET Admit Card 2024: MSCE To Release Hall Ticket Today; Check Out Steps to Download

Maha TET Admit Card 2024: MSCE To Release Hall Ticket Today; Check Out Steps to Download