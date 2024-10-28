CG Police SI 2024: Results Out; Check On cgpolice.gov.in

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Chhattisgarh Police has released the final results for the Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 today, October 28. Candidates who participated in the CG Police SI examination can check their results on the official website at cgpolice.gov.in.

Number of vacancies

Among the 975 available positions, 959 candidates have been successfully selected. The Chhattisgarh Police stated that the remaining vacancies could not be filled due to a lack of eligible candidates. The final merit list has been compiled based on the Chhattisgarh government's reservation policies, as well as the candidates' scores and preferences.

How to check CG Police SI Result 2024

To check the CG Police SI Result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the Chhattisgarh Police or CG Vyapam official website.

2. Find the Notification: Look for the latest updates or notifications section on the homepage.

3. Locate the Result Link: Search for the link specifically for the "CG Police SI Result 2024." This may be under the results or announcements section.

4. Enter Required Details: You may need to enter your roll number, registration number, or other required details to access your result.

5. Submit and View: After entering the information, click on the submit button to view your result.

6. Download/Print: If you wish, download or print the result for future reference.

7. Check Further Instructions: Look for any additional instructions related to the next steps in the selection process.

Make sure to check the website periodically for any updates or changes related to the results.