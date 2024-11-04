 CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today At cgpolice.gov.in, Know Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
The CG Police Constable exam 2024 admit cards will be released today, November 4, 2024.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
The CG Police Constable exam 2024 admit cards will be released today, November 4, 2024. Admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) will be made available on the Chhattisgarh Police's official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

The Chattishgarh Police is holding a direct recruitment exam for 5,967 Constable position.

At specified locations in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon, the CG Police Constable PET, PMT, and DV will take place on November 16. 

How to download the CG Police Constable Exam 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Go to cgpolice.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the section on recruitment.

Step 3: Find the link to download the admit card on the notice board, then click on it.

Step 4: When prompted, enter your login information.

Step 5: After submitting the details, you can download your admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

To receive the most recent information about the hiring process, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website. 

