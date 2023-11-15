CFA Level 1, 2, 3 August 2024 Registration Starts At cfainstitute.org

CFA 2024 Exam | Representative Image

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has commenced the registration process for CFA Level 1, 2, and 3 exams scheduled for August 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official website, cfainstitute.org.



Important Dates:

Early registration deadline: January 23, 2024

Invoice payment registration deadline: April 4, 2024

Registration window closes: May 14, 2024

Exam scheduling deadline: May 21, 2024

Rescheduling deadline: July 17, 2024

Candidates opting for early registration by January 23, 2024, will benefit from a reduced fee of USD 900, while the standard registration fee is USD 1,200.



Exam Dates:

CFA Level 1: August 20 to 26, 2024

CFA Level 2: August 27 to 31, 2024

CFA Level 3: August 16 to 19, 2024

Additionally, CFA Level 3 for February 2024 is set for February 15 to 18, 2024, and CFA Level 1 November 2023 will take place from November 11 to 17, 2023, with Level 2 following from November 18 to 22. These exams are computer-based.



Exam Pattern:

CFA Level 1: 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in two sessions, with 90 questions in 2.25 hours for each session. No negative marking.

CFA Level 2: 88 MCQs in two sessions of 2 hours and 12 minutes each.

CFA Level 3: Vignette-supported essay questions and MCQs in 4 hours and 24 minutes. Three marks awarded for each correct answer.

For detailed information and registration, visit cfainstitute.org. Early registration is advised for cost savings, with the registration window closing on May 14, 2024.