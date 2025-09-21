Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

Chennai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Centre was not imposing any language on anybody.

He termed those who claim that Centre imposes the three language policy on States as "politically motivated".

"We are not imposing any language on anybody. For Class 1 and 2, there will be two language formula. One will be mother tongue. Here, it will be Tamil language. Government of India's condition is that you have to teach in Tamil in primary school. You can teach another language that is your choice," he said.

Pradhan was speaking to reporters in the presence of professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, after taking part in the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Elaborating about the three language policy, he said from Class six to ten there is three language formula. "One language will be mother tongue. The rest two will be your choice. No language will be imposed by the Government of India on any State," he said.

To a query on how the three language policy is being implemented in a State like the Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We are implementing in that State also. Many State governments, forget BJP ruled States, are implementing three language policy, prior to National Education Policy." "In Uttar Pradesh, a student will learn Hindi, as mother tongue. After that, they may opt for learning Marathi and Tamil also. Some student in UP, can take Tamil as a third language. UP government has to provide the facility to teach Tamil," he said.

Pointing out that only 10 per cent of India's population speak in English, he said rest of the population prefer to speak in their mother tongue.

He quoted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's comments that he would encourage Telugu speaking students to learn as many as 10 languages so that every Telugu boy would become 'globally competitive' and they would be proficient in different languages.

"Language is always a facilitator. Those with politically narrow ideas are creating this problem," Pradhan said.

Referring to his past visits to Tamil Nadu, Pradhan said, "I have toured all part of Tamil Nadu. It is essentially a linguistic State. I am Odia. I am very proud of my Odia language. But I am also proud of other Indian languages." "With full responsibility I am telling you today, those who want to create this language division, they have failed. Society is moving way ahead of them, " he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)