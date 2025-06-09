CCMT 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at ccmt.admissions.nic.in; Here's How To Check

CCMT 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result |

Centralised Counselling for MTech/M.Arch/M.Plan (CCMT) 2025 will today, June 9, 2025 (evening), release the Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who enrolled and put in their choices based on their GATE 2025 scores can view their allotment status on the official portal at ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

To check the result, students have to log in with their GATE registration ID, password, and security pin. Once the seat is assigned, candidates have to accept it by depositing a seat acceptance fee of ₹30,000 on or before June 14, 2025 (5:30 PM).

Once the seat acceptance fee has been paid, the candidates can print the provisional allotment letter from the CCMT website. The candidates also need to provide their willingness for further rounds on the online portal.

The willingness options include:

Float – If the candidate is willing to be considered at higher preferred options in any institute.

Slide – In case the candidate wishes to be eligible for greater preferences in the currently available institute.

Freeze – If the candidate is content with the existing seat and would not like to take part in additional rounds.

The online verification of documents will be done between June 9 and June 17, 2025 (till 12:30 PM). All document-related issues or questions must be addressed by June 18, 2025 (12:30 PM).

CCMT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ccmt.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Round I seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the login credentials i.e, GATE registration ID, password, security pin

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the CCMT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the CCMT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.